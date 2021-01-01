From fresca

Fresca FVS6217 Torino 16" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink White Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Fresca FVS6217 Torino 16" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink Fresca FVS6217 Features:Constructed of ceramicCovered under Fresca's 3 year limited warrantyCoordinates seamlessly with products from the Torino collectionInstalls in a vessel configurationCenter drain - less drain assemblyIncludes installation hardwareFresca FVS6217 Specifications:Overall Height: 5" (top to bottom)Overall Width: 16" (front to back)Overall Length: 16" (left to right)Basin Length: 15" (left to right)Basin Width: 15" (front to back)Basin Depth: 4" (top to bottom) Ceramic White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com