Fresca FVN8136 35-3/8" Wide Free Standing Vanity Set with Plywood Cabinet Ceramic Top 1 Integrated Sink 1 Mirror and 1 Single Hole Faucet Wenge

Fresca FVN8136 35-3/8" Wide Free Standing Vanity Set with Plywood Cabinet, Ceramic Top, 1 Integrated Sink, 1 Mirror, and 1 Single Hole Faucet Vanity Package Includes: Plywood vanity cabinet Ceramic vanity top Rectangular integrated single basin sink Single hole brass faucet with drain assembly California Residents: These faucets do not meet the California Energy Commission requirements, please select "CA Resident - No Faucet" Vanity Cabinet Features: Constructed of plywood for a solid feel Covered under a 3 year limited warranty Vanity features full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space - drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glides Vanity features 2 full sized cabinets with matching doors providing ample storage space Equipped with 2 shelves allowing for even more storage capacity This model is a complete package - includes vanity top and sink This fixture is highlighted by an included full sized rectangular mirror Complete with matching decorative hardware Vanity is crated and shipped fully assembled Solid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performance Vanity Top Features: Vanity top is constructed of ceramic providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearance Covered under a 3 year limited warranty Top features a rectangular recessed single basin sink Center drain location provides optimal draining capability Equipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillage Coordinating faucet and waste assembly included with vanity top Sturdy mounting assembly - ensures safety and reliability All hardware needed for installation is included Vanity Cabinet Specifications: Overall Height: 33-1/2" (measured from ground level to countertop surface) Overall Depth: 18-1/2" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet) Overall Width: 35-3/8" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet) Cabinet Installation Type: Free standing Number of Drawers: 2 Number of Doors: 2 Number of Shelves: 2 Vanity Top and Sink Specifications: Sink Basin Width: 18-3/8" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Sink Basin Length: 19-3/8" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Sink Basin Depth: 5-3/4" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Faucet Specifications: Faucet constructed of brass Number of Holes Required For Installation: 1 Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 0" Single Wenge Brown