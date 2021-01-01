Fresca FVN8040 Largo 56-5/8" Wall Mounted / Floating Vanity Set with MDF Cabinet, Acrylic Top, 2 Integrated Sinks, 1 Mirror, and 2 Single Hole Faucets Included Components:MDF vanity cabinetAcrylic vanity top2 single basin bathroom sinksSingle hole bathroom faucetCalifornia Residents: These faucets do not meet the California Energy Commission requirements, please select "CA Resident - No Faucet"Matching drain assemblyVanity Cabinet Features:Covered under Fresca's 3-year limited warrantyConstructed of MDF providing a lifetime of durabilityVanity features 2 full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage spaceThis model is a complete package - vanity top includedThis fixture is highlighted by an included full-sized mirrorComplete with matching decorative hardwareAll necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are includedSolid cabinet construction ensures years of reliable performanceVanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of acrylic material providing a sturdy feel and clean appearanceCovered under Fresca's 3-year limited warrantyTop features 2 integrated single basin sinksRear drain location increases area in the sinks as well as storage underneathCoordinating faucet and waste assembly included with vanity topSturdy mounting assembly - ensuring safety and reliabilityAll hardware needed for installation is includedVanity Cabinet Specifications:Overall Height: 21-5/8" (measured from ground level to highest point on vanity)Overall Depth: 20" (measured from back most to front most point on vanity)Overall Width: 56-5/8" (measured from left most to right most point on vanity)Cabinet Cabinet Installation Type: Wall mounted / floatingNumber of Drawers: 2Mirror Height: 31-1/2"Mirror Width: 56-3/4"Vanity Top and Sink Specifications:Vanity Top Thickness: 2"Vanity Top Depth: 20" (measured from back edge to front edge of vanity top)Vanity Top Width: 56-5/8" (measured from left most to right most point on vanity top)Sink Basin Width: 13" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Sink Installation Type: IntegratedNumber of Faucet Holes: 1 per sink Double Gray Oak