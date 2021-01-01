From fresca
Fresca FVN8012 Mezzo 47-3/8" Wall Mounted / Floating MDF Vanity Teak Bathroom Storage Vanity Sets Double
Advertisement
Fresca FVN8012 Mezzo 47-3/8" Wall Mounted / Floating MDF Vanity Fresca FVN8012 Features:MDF vanity cabinetAcrylic vanity top with integrated sinkDouble rectangular sink basinsSingle hole faucets with drain assemblies includedCalifornia Residents: These faucets do not meet the California Energy Commission requirements, please select "CA Resident - No Faucet"Covered under Fresca's 3 year limited warrantySoft close slidesOverflow integrated4 full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space - drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glidesAll necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are includedFresca FVN8012 Specifications:Vanity Height: 21-5/8"Vanity Width: 47-3/8"Vanity Depth: 18-15/16"Medicine Cabinet Height: 26"Medicine Cabinet Width: 39-1/2"Medicine Cabinet Depth: 5" Double Teak