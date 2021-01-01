Fresca FVN8010 Mezzo 39" Wall Mounted / Floating MDF Vanity With Mirrored Medicine Cabinet, Acrylic Sink, Countertop, P-Trap, Pop Up Drain and Installation Hardware Included Components: MDF vanity cabinet 4" acrylic vanity top Rectangular integrated single basin acrylic sink Widespread brass faucet with drain assembly California Residents: These faucets do not meet the California Energy Commission requirements, please select "CA Resident - No Faucet" Vanity Cabinet Features: Constructed of MDF providing a lifetime of durability Vanity features a single full extension drawer providing ample concealed storage space Large front door contains three individual drawer compartments Drawer operates on smooth ball-bearing glides - featuring soft closing slide This model is a complete package - includes vanity top and sink This fixture is highlighted by an included full-sized rectangular mirrored medicine cabinet Complete with matching decorative hardware All necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are included Solid cabinet construction ensures years of reliable performance Vanity Top Features: Vanity top is constructed of acrylic material providing a sturdy feel and clean appearance Top features a rectangular integrated single basin sink Coordinating faucet and waste assembly included with vanity top Rear drain location increases area in the sink as well as storage underneath Equipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillage Sturdy mounting assembly - ensuring safety and reliability All hardware needed for installation is included Vanity Cabinet Specifications: Overall Height: 21-1/2" (measured from lowest point of cabinet to countertop surface) Overall Depth: 18-5/8" (measured from back most to front most point on vanity cabinet) Overall Width: 39" (measured from left most to right most point on vanity cabinet) Cabinet Cabinet Installation Type: Wall mounted / floating Number of Drawers: 1 Mirror Height: 26" Mirror Width: 39-1/2" Vanity Top and Sink Specifications: Vanity Top Thickness: 4" Vanity Top Depth: 18-5/8" (measured from back edge to front edge of vanity top) Vanity Top Width: 39" (measured from left edge to right edge of vanity top) Sink Width: 12-3/8" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim) Sink Length: 21-3/4" (measured from the left edge to right edge of vanity top) Sink Basin Depth: 4-3/4" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Faucet Centers: 8" Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Drain Outlet Connection: 1-1/2" Faucet Specifications: Faucet constructed of brass ensuring durability Number of Faucet Holes Required for Installation: 3 Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between handle installation holes) 2 handles included with faucet Single Black