Fresca FVN5082 Coda 14" MDF Corner Vanity With P-Trap Faucet Pop-Up Drain and Installation Hardware Included White Bathroom Storage Vanity Sets

Fresca FVN5082 Coda 14" MDF Corner Vanity With P-Trap, Faucet, Pop-Up Drain and Installation Hardware Included Included Components:Acrylic vanity unitSingle basin bathroom sinkSingle hole bathroom faucetCalifornia Residents: These faucets do not meet the California Energy Commission requirements, please select "CA Resident - No Faucet"Matching drain assemblyVanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of Acrylic providing a lifetime of durabilityThis model is a complete package - vanity top includedComplete with matching decorative hardwareAll necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are includedSolid cabinet construction ensures years of reliable performanceVanity Top Features:Vanity top is Constructed of Acrylic material providing a sturdy feel and clean appearanceTop features a recessed single basin sinkCoordinating faucet and waste assembly included with vanity topSturdy mounting assembly - ensuring safety and reliabilityAll hardware needed for installation is includedVanity Cabinet Specifications:Overall Height: 35" (measured from ground level to highest point on vanity)Overall Depth: 14" (measured from back most to front most point on vanity)Overall Width: 14" (measured from left most to right most point on vanity)Mounting Style: Corner MountedNumber of Drawers: 0Number of Doors: 1Vanity Top Specifications:Overall Depth: 14" (measured from back edge to front edge of vanity top)Overall Width: 14" (measured from left most to right most point on vanity top)Sink Installation Type: Drop InNumber of Faucet Holes: 1Drain Outlet Connection: 1-1/2" Single White