Fresca FVN21-84 Cambridge 84" Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Ceramic Top, Two Drop In Sinks, Two Mirrors, and Two Single Hole Faucets Vanity Package Includes: Solid wood vanity cabinet 1-2/5" ceramic vanity top Two rectangular drop-in basin sinks Single hole faucet with drain assembly California Residents: These faucets do not meet the California Energy Commission requirements, please select "CA Resident - No Faucet" Fresca FVN21-84 Features: Vanity cabinet constructed of solid wood Vanity features 6 full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space – drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glides Vanity features two full sized cabinets with matching doors providing ample storage space This model is a complete package – includes vanity top and sink This fixture is highlighted by an included full sized rectangular mirror Complete with matching decorative hardware Vanity is crated and shipped fully assembled Vanity package is covered under Fresca's 3 year limited warranty Vanity Cabinet Specifications: Overall Height: 33-2/5" (ground to countertop) Overall Width: 84" (left to right) Overall Depth: 18-3/10" (back to front) Cabinet Installation Type: Free Standing Number of Drawers: 6 Number of Doors: 4 Mirror Height: 30" Mirror Width: 20" Vanity Top and Sink Specifications: Vanity Top Thickness: 1-2/5" Vanity Top Depth: 18-3/10" (back to front) Vanity Top Width: 84" (left to right) Sink Basin Width (Left): 10-3/5" (back rim to front rim) Sink Basin Length (Left): 16-7/10" (left rim to right rim) Sink Basin Depth (Left): 5" (center of basin to rim) Sink Basin Width (Right): 10-3/5" (back rim to front rim) Sink Basin Length (Right): 16-7/10" (left rim to right rim) Sink Basin Depth (Right): 5" (center of basin to rim) Double Antique Coffee