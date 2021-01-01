Cutler Kitchen and Bath FV15LT Sangallo 48" Tall x 15" Wide Wall Mounted Linen Cabinet Sunny White Gloss Bathroom Cabinets Linen Towers Wall Cabinet

From cutler kitchen and bath
Cutler Kitchen and Bath FV15LT Sangallo 48" Tall x 15" Wide Wall Mounted Linen Cabinet Cutler Kitchen and Bath FV15LT Features: Constructed of high quality engineered wood ensuring durability and dependability Covered under manufacturer's 1 year limited warranty High quality finish - will resist peeling and fading through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with products from the Sangallo collection Single door is designed for left or right swing Linen tower includes 1 shelf Includes European hardware and soft close hinges 2 soft close drawers on bottom of fixture for additional storage Cutler Kitchen and Bath FV15LT specifications: Height: 48" Width: 15" Depth: 13" Number of Doors: 1 Number of Shelves: 1 Number of Drawers: 2 Wall Cabinet Sunny White Gloss