Cutler Kitchen and Bath FV TR 24 Trough 24" Wall Mounted / Floating Single Vanity Set with Acrylic Vanity Top Soho Bathroom Storage Vanity Sets Single

Cutler Kitchen and Bath FV TR 24 Trough 24" Wall Mounted / Floating Single Vanity Set with Acrylic Vanity Top Adding new function to small spaces, the Trough Collection is a uniquely superb design that balances form and function with ease. This minimalistic wall mounted vanity conceals its full function, with two fully functioning drawers hidden behind the deep textured woodgrain façade, storage is never a problem. Styled in Europe and manufactured in Canada each cabinet is constructed using European high-grade materials. With a unique 15” depth this vanity is a perfect solution if space is in short supply.Included Components:Covered under Cutler's 1 year limited warranty MDF vanity cabinet with 2 drawersAcrylic vanity top with 1 basin sinkFaucet is not included and must be purchased separatelyCabinet Features:Constructed from MDF providing a lifetime of durabilityWall mounted / floating installation - vanity attaches to the wall creating a floating appearance for a modern look2 full extension drawers with soft-close slides allows for organized storageSoft close drawer slides operate on smooth ball-bearings and prevent drawers from slamming shutVanity will ship fully assembledVanity includes LED motion sensor lightingHidden drawers for concealed storageVanity Top Features:Acrylic vanity top complements any design styleAcrylic bathroom sink coordinates with any bathroom styleVanity top includes 1 drop in style sink constructed of acrylicSingle pre-drilled faucet holeEach sink features its own rectangular single basin work spaceEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 24" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 16" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 15" (from front to back)Number of Drawers: 2Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 24"Vanity Top Depth: 15"Number of Basins: 1Number of Faucet Holes: Single Hole Single Soho