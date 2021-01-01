Jacuzzi FUZ7260 CCR 5CW 72" x 60" Fuzion Drop In Luxury Salon Spa Bathtub with 15 Jets, LCD Controls, Chromatherapy, Heater, Center Drain and Right Pump - Integrated Drain Assembly Included This tub model comes standard with an integrated waste assembly pre-installed Fuzion® 7260 Collection: Can a Jacuzzi® luxury tub double as unique home furnishings? With the Fuzion® luxury bath, it certainly can. This drop-in/undermount luxury tub is unlike any other luxury tub you've ever seen. Often incorporated into the worlds most classy pools, Jacuzzi's "infinity edge" overflow system allows water to spill over the edge to create the appearance of an endless body of water. Combine this state-of-the-art technology with the optional wood decking (available in a rich teak, exotic Wenge, or unfinished wood) and dual zone technology to create an unsurpassed bathroom centerpiece. All Fuzion® collection tubs also include Jacuzzi's patented twist-and-lock drain systems and an ergonomically designed pillows. The Fuzion® 7260 represents Jacuzzi's largest rectangular tub and is designed with two in mind. SlimPro Jets: The ultra low-profile design is nearly flush with the bathing surface to provide maximum comfort. 2 Lighted Chromatherapy Neck Waterfalls- Gentle waterfall-style jets caress the neck in a subtle flow of water. Controls: LCD Controls- Digital LCD display provides the best control of your Jacuzzi® tub and its on-board systems For same tub, but with Luxury controls, order: FUZ7260 CCR 4CW Lighting: Chromatherapy- LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tub For this same tub, but with Illumatherapy , order: FUZ7260 CCR 5IW Sound Dampening: Whisper Technology - 18% quieter, Jacuzzi® Whisper technology uses a sophisticated mounting system with dampers to eliminate nearly all vibrations Equipment Placement: Right- When facing the tub from center of your bathroom, equipment is mounted on the right Drain Placement: Center- Drain is placed in the center of the tub The Fuzion® 7260 collection of tubs are only available with center placed drains Standard for All Jacuzzi® Tubs: Tru-Level™ - Self-leveling base system offers superior structural integrity and easy installation Slip-Resistant Flooring- A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area High-Gloss Acrylic- Non-porous, easy to clean, and corrosion, fade and stain resistant Warranty- Limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costs Tub Does not Come Pre-Drilled with Faucet Holes- Mounting on tub lip or surround is OK and will not void warranty. Made in the USA- All Jacuzzi® tubs are made exclusively in Valdosta, Georgia Jacuzzi® University We recognize that buying a tub online can be a bit overwhelming. This is why we created Jacuzzi® University, a 9-part video series aimed at directly answering every question or concern you may have. It also provides an excellent video resource to view the various options available on Jacuzzi® tubs. Attached directly underneath the product details you are reading here you will find "Additional Information" with a link for the Jacuzzi® University PDF. Open this sheet to begin watching the videos. Topics covered include: Installation Types- Drop in, undermount, alcove, corner, freestanding, walk-in Tub Measurements- Length, width, height, and depth Bath Therapy Types (Experiences)- Soaking, Pure Air, Whirlpool, Salon® Spa Pump and Drain Placement- The relationship between the two Lighting- Chromatherapy, Illumatherapy Whisper Technology- Motor mounting system using patented gel components Controls- Basic, Luxury, and LCD Drop-In White