Jacuzzi FUZ7236 WLR 5IH 72" x 36" Fuzion Drop In Luxury Whirlpool Bathtub with 14 Jets, LCD Controls, Illumatherapy, Heater, Left Drain and Right Pump - Integrated Drain Assembly Included This tub model comes standard with an integrated waste assembly pre-installedFuzion® Collection:Can a Jacuzzi® luxury tub double as unique home furnishings? With the Fuzion® luxury bath, it certainly can. This drop-in/undermount luxury tub is unlike any other luxury tub you've ever seen. Often incorporated into the worlds most classy pools, Jacuzzi®'s "infinity edge" overflow system allows water to spill over the edge to create the appearance of an endless body of water. Combine this state-of-the-art technology with the optional wood decking (available in a rich teak, exotic Wenge, or unfinished wood) to create an unsurpassed bathroom centerpiece. All Fuzion® collection tubs also include Jacuzzi®'s patented twist-and-lock drain systems and an ergonomically designed pillow.SlimPro Jets: The ultra low-profile design is nearly flush with the bathing surface to provide maximum comfort.Controls:LCD Controls - Digital LCD display provides the best control of your Jacuzzi® tub and its on-board systemsFor same tub, but with Luxury controls, order: FUZ7236 WLR 4IHLighting:IllumatherapyColor and light sparkle from within four patented TargetPro™ jets. Exclusive technology used in the Illumatherapy™ LED lighting upgrade adds highly saturated color to the bathing well.For same tub, but with Chromatherapy, order: FUZ7236 WLR 5CHSound Dampening:NoneFor this same tub, but with Whisper Technology, order: FUZ7236 WLR 5IWEquipment Placement:Right - When facing the tub from center of your bathroom, equipment is mounted on the rightDrain Placement:Left - When facing the tub from center of your bathroom, drain is placed to the leftStandard for All Jacuzzi® Tubs:Tru-Level™ - Self-leveling base system offers superior structural integrity and easy installationSlip-Resistant Flooring - A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction areaHigh-Gloss Acrylic - Non-porous, easy to clean, and corrosion, fade and stain resistantWarranty - Limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costsTub Does not Come Pre-Drilled with Faucet Holes - Mounting on tub lip or surround is OK and will not void warranty.Made in the USA- All Jacuzzi® tubs are made exclusively in Valdosta, GeorgiaJacuzzi® UniversityWe recognize that buying a tub online can be a bit overwhelming. This is why we created Jacuzzi® University, a 9-part video series aimed at directly answering every question or concern you may have. It also provides an excellent video resource to view the various options available on Jacuzzi® tubs. Attached directly underneath the product details you are reading here you will find "Additional Information" with a link for the Jacuzzi® University PDF. Open this sheet to begin watching the videos. Topics covered include:Installation Types - Drop in, undermount, alcove, corner, freestanding, walk-inTub Measurements - Length, width, height, and depthBath Therapy Types (Experiences) - Soaking, Pure Air®, Whirlpool, Salon® SpaPump and Drain Placement - The relationship between the twoLighting - Chromatherapy, IllumatherapyWhisper Technology - Motor mounting system using patented gel componentsControls - Basic, Luxury, and LCD Drop-In White