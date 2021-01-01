Jacuzzi FUZ6666 ACR 4CX 66" x 66" Fuzion Drop In Corner Luxury Pure Air; Bathtub with Luxury Controls, Chromatherapy - Integrated Drain Assembly Included This tub model comes standard with an integrated waste assembly pre-installed66" Drop In / Undermount Corner Pure Air® Bath Tub with Center Drain, Right Hand Pump and Chromatherapy Lighting from the Fuzion® Series - FUZ6666ACR4CXFuzion® Corner Collection:Can a Jacuzzi® luxury tub double as unique home furnishings? With the Fuzion® luxury bath, it certainly can. This drop-in/undermount luxury tub is unlike any other luxury tub you've ever seen. Often incorporated into the worlds most classy pools, Jacuzzi®'s "infinity edge" overflow system allows water to spill over the edge to create the appearance of an endless body of water. Combine this state-of-the-art technology with the optional wood decking (available in a rich teak, exotic wenge, or unfinished wood) to create an unsurpassed bathroom centerpiece. All Fuzion® collection tubs also include Jacuzzi®'s patented twist-and-lock drain systems and an ergonomically designed pillows. The Fuzion® Corner tub was designed with two in mind. 2 Pillows Included - Ergonomically designed pillows are added for bathing comfortChrome Drain Included - No need to purchase a separate tub waste, the drain and drainage system is included with all Fuzion® tubs. (Chrome finished)Infinity Edge Overflow - State-of-the-art overflow system allows water to spill over the edge into a collection chamber. This creates a unique look and feel of being in a tub much large than it isWood Deck - Optional wood surrounds are available in a rich teak, exotic wenge, or unfinished wood. See "Accessories" to the rightMeasurements: 66"L x 66"W x 24"HLuxury PureAirWhat is PureAir®? Unlike whirlpools which circulate a combination of air and water to produce an intense, targeted massage, air baths create a softer, subtler, full-body experience. Heated air is distributed through network of channels where it is then released within the tub. These release points are placed to strategically surround the body with bubbles. Sometimes described as a immersive massage like experience, PureAir® tubs are extraordinarily relaxing. Jacuzzi® offers two versions of their PureAir® tubs: Comfort and Luxury. Comfort models offer basic controls and a 600-watt heated air blower while luxury models boast upgraded controls and an 800-watt heated air blower. Listed below are the details for the Jacuzzi® Luxury PureAir®. 800 Watt Blower - Powerful variable speed heated air blower.360° Balanced Air flow - A unique network of channels that push heated air evenly into the bath.TLC - Thermal Lumbar Comfort area delivers heated air to your back.Automatic Purge - Drain activated system purges the air blowers after each use.Safe for Bath Salts - Enjoy the effervescence of bath salts and oils. These elements will not damage Jacuzzi® PureAir® tubs or tub components.Wave Mode - Cycles blower from its minimum to a user defined maximum.Whirlpool Jets: NoneControls: Luxury Controls - Upgraded electronic, button-operated controls with light bars to the left of each button designating low, medium-low, medium-high, and highFor same tub, but with LCD controls, order: FUZ6666 ACR 5CXLighting: Chromatherapy - LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's® Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tubEquipment Placement: Right - When facing the tub from center of your bathroom, equipment is mounted on the rightDrain Placement: Center - Drain is placed in the center of the tubStandard for All Jacuzzi® Tubs: Tru-Level™ - Self-leveling base system offers superior structural integrity and easy installationSlip-Resistant Flooring - A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction areaHigh-Gloss Acrylic - Non-porous, easy to clean, and corrosion, fade and stain resistantWarranty - Limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costsTub Does not Come Pre-Drilled with Faucet Holes - Mounting on tub lip or surround is OK and will not void warranty.Made in the USA- All Jacuzzi® tubs are made exclusively in Valdosta, GeorgiaJacuzzi® UniversityWe recognize that buying a tub online can be a bit overwhelming. This is why we created Jacuzzi® University, a 9-part video series aimed at directly answering every question or concern you may have. It also provides an excellent video resource to view the various options available on Jacuzzi® tubs. Attached directly underneath the product details you are reading here you will find "Additional Information" with a link for the Jacuzzi® University PDF. Open this sheet to begin watching the videos. Topics covered include: Installation Types - Drop in, undermount, alcove, corner, freestanding, walk-inTub Measurements - Length