Futura Air Comfort Zero Gravity Recliner by Lafuma - Color: Blue (LFM3120-6893)

Bring stability and comfort with The Futura Air Comfort Zero Gravity Recliner by Lafuma. It has Aircomfort material and a steel tube frame that both bring important factors of relaxation and sturdiness. Its design is aimed at providing the upmost relaxation with the â€˜zero gravityâ€ position. Relax with this recliner in your contemporary outdoor living space. Lafuma is an outdoor, furniture brand that started from humble beginnings in 1930's, by the Lafuma brothers (Victor, Alfred, and Gabriel), producing bags in Anneyron, France. During the company's early history, Lafuma made their mark by manufacturing Tyrolien bags (an innovative backpack constructed with a metallic frame and soft back), for WW2 French soldiers and French explorers. In 1954, Lafuma stepped into the world of outdoor camping furniture as they introduced the innovative use of metallic tubing; and before they knew it, in 1961, the multi-positional chair, the Relax Recliner was introduced. By 1992, Lafuma introduced the famous Pop Chair; a uniquely designed and comfortable chair that sports an umbrella-like folding compatibility, while utilizing an elastomer material that allows the chair to both fold automatically and absorb shock. Today, the company continues to grow across the globe with a variety of their outdoor products with great sensitivity to their environmental impact.Since 1992, when Lafuma first partnered with France Nature Environment, Lafuma has been increasingly conscientious eco-friendly as the company has grown. Throughout the years, the company has made great strides towards improving their production and shipping methods, producing eco-friendly products, and supporting and partnering with French, and worldwide, environmentally friendly associations (such groups include WWF, Dhaula Gueri Association, CREA, and etc.). Lafuma takes in to consideration their impact by analyzing the product life cycle from beginning to end; raw materials are chosen based on recyclability; manufacturing involves following a tightly controlled production process; and transportation is done primarily by sea when shipping outside of Europe (railroad is the preferred method when possible). The overall life cycle of their products are made to be functional, durable, repairable, and easy to maintain with the ability to be recycled by the end of its life.Lafuma is an innovative and pragmatic brand that brings forth products that not only speak to the company's environmental sensitivity, but focuses on providing absolute outdoor, lounging, comfort. What better way to discover the greatness of the outdoors, discover life, and discover Lafuma? Color: Blue.