Futon Sofa Bed Twin Size Sleeper,Convertible Linen Fabric Sleeper Sofa-Recliner Lounge Futon Couch with 2 Cup Holders,Armrest and Metal Legs,Dark gray

Product Overview Description / Features ✔Couch, a drop down middle back with 2 cup holders, ✔Convert to a fully functioning futon sleeper, it is an excellent option for your home, office, and guest room, ✔Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame with metal mechanisms, clean-lined silhouette with an angled backrest, tight square arms, and metal chrome legs, enveloped in tailored linen upholstery, ✔The backrest has 3 angles for adjusting.(see the pictures) Product Details Weights & Dimensions Overall - sofa:  66.2" x 30.3" x 30.7"H Open size- sleeper:  66.2" x 37.4" x 17.7"H Back Cushion:  66.2"W x 16.5"H Seat Height:  15" Arm Height:  17.7" Product Weight:  67.9 LBS Gross Weight:  72.1 LBS Carton size:  67.3"x39"x7.3" Specifications Product Type:  Sleeper Sofa Sleeper Size:  Twin Upholstery Material:  100% Polyester Upholstery Colour:  Dark grey, Light grey, Red, Purple Leg Material / Color:  Metal Chrome Seat Fill Material:  Foam Back Fill Material:  Foam Frame Material:  Solid + Manufactured Wood Seat Construction:  Solid wood + Coil Spring Arm Type:  Square Arm Seat Style:  Tight Seat Back Type:  Tufted back Weight Capacity:  300 LBS each seat Product Care:   To clean the upholstery material, spot clean with a damp cloth and mild soap Assembly Assembly Required:  Yes Level of Assembly:  Partial Assembly

