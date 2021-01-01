Futon Sofa Bed Twin Size Sleeper,Convertible Linen Fabric Sleeper Sofa-Recliner Lounge Futon Couch with 2 Cup Holders,Armrest and Metal Legs,Dark gray

Product Overview Description / Features ✔Couch, a drop down middle back with 2 cup holders, ✔Convert to a fully functioning futon sleeper, it is an excellent option for your home, office, and guest room, ✔Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame with metal mechanisms, clean-lined silhouette with an angled backrest, tight square arms, and metal chrome legs, enveloped in tailored linen upholstery, ✔The backrest has 3 angles for adjusting.(see the pictures) Product Details Weights & Dimensions Overall - sofa: 66.2" x 30.3" x 30.7"H Open size- sleeper: 66.2" x 37.4" x 17.7"H Back Cushion: 66.2"W x 16.5"H Seat Height: 15" Arm Height: 17.7" Product Weight: 67.9 LBS Gross Weight: 72.1 LBS Carton size: 67.3"x39"x7.3" Specifications Product Type: Sleeper Sofa Sleeper Size: Twin Upholstery Material: 100% Polyester Upholstery Colour: Dark grey, Light grey, Red, Purple Leg Material / Color: Metal Chrome Seat Fill Material: Foam Back Fill Material: Foam Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood Seat Construction: Solid wood + Coil Spring Arm Type: Square Arm Seat Style: Tight Seat Back Type: Tufted back Weight Capacity: 300 LBS each seat Product Care: To clean the upholstery material, spot clean with a damp cloth and mild soap Assembly Assembly Required: Yes Level of Assembly: Partial Assembly