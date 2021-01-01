STARTO Futon Sofa Bed, Convertible Sleeper for Compact Living Space, L68.9 X W32.3 X H29.1 Inch, Gray

- Multifunctional sofa bed：Suitable for any scene, no longer worry about unexpected guests. - User-friendly design: Easy to store the chair and save space for unused time. -Many scenes usage：Can be used as couch, lounge chair or single bed, very useful and practical. Simple design decor fits living room, bedroom, dorm, or office. -Ergonomic Design: Stable and reliable, high-quality material for best user experience. sofa's design allows the backrest to recline back, which is great for lounging and sleeping. -Easy assembly: Assembly is simple and quick. Overall Dimension:Sofa: 68.9”x 32.3”x 29.1”, Bed: 68.9”x38.2”x13.8”.