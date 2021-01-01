Pawnova Futon Bed, Modern Design Convertible Fabric Couch Sofa, 65 Inches, Black (PA-ASFSBBK)

Novel Design: This sofa can be a comfortable bed due to its adjustable backrest, the back rest has three different angles to meet your various demands in your modern life, it can be used in many occasions. Sturdy Feet: You can see the feet of the sofa is not the wood, it is made by strong metal, this high quality materials ensure the sofa can bear more weight than your imagine, it can be used many years. Assemble Easily: When you get the sofa, you will be amazed, the sofa are so easy to assemble with our detailed instructions, the process of assemble will not cost your precious time. Excellent Manufacture: You will find the sofas are so perfect, excellent manufacture technology make the materials of sofa become a perfect combination like a beautiful handicraft. Large enough: The sofa is long enough to ensure you, your family and friends can sit on it comfortable without crowd. It’s more spacious than your thoughts.