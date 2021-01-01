Fusion4Home YagiWhip Cell Phone Signal Booster Kit for All Carriers 3G4G LTE up to 3000 Sq Ft

Product Features: The Sure Call Fusion4Home Yagi/Whip boosts weak signal in areas up to 3, 000 sq. ft. This results in fewer dropped calls, improved battery life, higher audio quality, and faster data and streaming. Sure call cell phone signal boosters are compatible with all North American carriers including: AT & T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, Straight Talk, U.S. Cellular and many more. FCC approved. Best For: The Sure Call Fusion4Home Yagi/Whip is the most powerful cell phone signal booster for medium sized homes in rural and suburban areas. Indoor coverage area will vary based on available outdoor signal strength: 1-2 bars ~1, 000 sq. Ft, 3-4 bars ~2, 000 sq. Ft, 5 bars ~3, 000 sq. Ft. Future Proof: The Fusion4Home Yagi/Whip is compatible with all 5G phones. It will boost voice and 4G LTE data signals on 5G phones and devices. Easy Installation: one of the easiest 4G signal boosters to install on the market. Simply set up the out