From general
Fusion X Design Case Made For Galaxy S10 Lite (2020) - Camo Black
Advertisement
Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Camo Black Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (2020) Screen Size: 6.7 Inches The Rugged Exterior Provides Improved Grip Control And 2X Longer Lasting Durability Against Drops. Designed For The Flawless Use Of The 6.7-Inch Infinity-O Super Amoled Display. Secure Your Device With A Built-In Quikcatch Lanyard Hole To Attach Wrist Straps Or Neck-Straps Compatible With Most Screen Protectors, Including Tempered Glass And Pet Film.