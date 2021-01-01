South Shore Fusion Upholstered Daybed With Trundle, Blue

A glam style daybedAdd a touch of glamour to your home with this dashing upholstered daybed! We love the padded headboard, which gives this bed an even more luxurious look, worthy of the most prestigious hotels. Its solid appearance will instantly make this piece the star of whatever room you decide to put it in.The best way to put someone up for a nightSo you often have guests staying over? This daybed is just what you need! It'll look great in your basement, office, or guest room, and it even has a built-in trundle bed on wheels for that extra guest. You'll have everything you need to ensure they have the best in comfort and enjoy a good night's sleep!Can also be a couchWe love versatile furniture! This piece can work as both a daybed and a sofa. Add some decorative cushions and use it as a couch in your basement on in any other room of your choice.1-year limited guaranteeSouth Shore is proud to stand behind this upholstered daybed with trundle with an exclusive South Shore beds can support a weight capacity of 250 lb for a twin size bed and 500 lb for a full, queen and king-size bed. All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 2 boxes, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. This product is made in Malaysia for South Shore with pine and 100 % polyester. Mattress and accessories not included.