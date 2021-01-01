Fusion Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Orange (PM981)

The Fusion Table Lamp by Robert Abbey accentuates bedrooms, living spaces, or guest rooms with its chic, contemporary design. Its ceramic body features two asymmetrical rings that are interlinked in the center for an avant-garde look. A traditional tapering lampshade made of fabric hardback tops this fixture. Add a single incandescent bulb to fill the space around with a soft, inviting glow. This table lamp comes with a full range dimmer that allows you to adjust the light's intensity. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Orange.