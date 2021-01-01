Fusion Laguna LED Outdoor Mini Pendant Light by Justice Design Group - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (FSN-7515W-OPAL-MBLK)

A stylish picture frame boasts an exquisite shade in the Fusion Laguna LED Outdoor Mini Pendant Light by Justice Design Group. The minimalist structure maximizes its stylish appearance by showcasing a gorgeous Artisan Glass shade within a clean geometric frame. Thin Metal bars surround the shade, accentuating the shape of the diffuser while leaving plenty of unoccupied space through which the ambient glow can spread. A slender bar attaches at the top of the frame, creating nice symmetry within the undersized piece. As LED light washes through the delicate Glass, it highlights the simple design before moving on to provide a strong general glow for a patio or any open exterior. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black