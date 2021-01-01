Fusion Laguna Eight Light LED Outdoor Chandelier by Justice Design Group - Color: White - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (FSN-7519W-WEVE-NCKL)

When elegance and modern design reach their peak, the result is the Fusion Laguna Eight Light LED Outdoor Chandelier by Justice Design Group. Contemporary minimalism features prominently in the Metal frame, with the main structure presenting sophisticated geometry with its open square design. Along each edge of the square, pairs of diffusers spread even lighting all about the chandelier. These shades are crafted from Artisan Glass, encasing each LED bulb in a beautiful, delicate box. The passing light accentuates the detailing of the Glass, making the aesthetic more pronounced and layering the glow with an intriguing dimension. The amount of style and functionality coming from one fixture is hard to fathom, but the Laguna Chandelier simply makes it so. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Nickel