Krylon Fusion All-In-One Spray Paint, Gloss, Jungle Green, 12 oz.

Whether you’re tackling a DIY furniture project or giving new life to old items, Krylon Fusion All-In-One Spray Paint can get the job done. It’s a must-have to keep on hand with DIY supplies or in any craft or tool kit. This spray paint delivers best in class adhesion, durability and rust protection, and can be used for a wide variety of indoor and outdoor projects. An any surface spray paint, it bonds to difficult surfaces without sanding or priming, including wood, metal, wicker, plastic, glass, plaster/ceramic, PVC, hard vinyl, tile, wrought iron, masonary and laminate. It can be used as a plastic spray paint, wood spray paint, metal spray paint and much more. A spray paint primer and color in one, Krylon Fusion All-In-One can be used on a wide variety of projects, indoors and outdoors. It offers maximum rust protection, dries to the touch in 20 minutes or less and is dry to handle in 1 hour. Recoat window is within 2 hours or after 48 hours. The spray any way capabilities mean it can be sprayed from any angle, and the spray paint can features a big button spray tip. One 12 oz. aerosol spray paint can cover up to 25 sq. feet. Jungle green gloss spray paint offers a modern, sleek finish to any project. The bright and cheerful green color spray paint can be used for a wide variety of projects. Krylon spray paint has been trusted by consumers since 1950. We offer a wide selection of spray paint products to help restore, refresh and recolor any project. With Krylon, today we spray. Application conditions: best results when temperatures are 55 to 75 degrees and humidity is below 60%. Applying outside this range may impact finish. Clean up with a lacquer thinner.