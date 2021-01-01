Fusion 6-Drawer Double Dresser Pure Black & South Shore Furniture Fusion 1-Drawer Nightstand-Pure Black-South Shore

Product 1: Elegant, delicately grooved handles Product 1: Kick plate with cutout, for a transitional style Product 1: Molding on both sides of the drawers, for a refined finishing touch Product 1: Made in Canada with non-toxic laminated particleboard Product 2: Simple and elegant: keep your personal items organized and out of Sight at your Bedside with this elegant and practical Nightstand. Product 2: Versatile look: this bedside Nightstand with contemporary, clean lines and contrasting metal handles will blend with any bedroom décor or furniture. Product 2: For a practical Bedroom: The Nightstand features a deep drawer and an open, easy-access storage space which makes it convenient for storing books, glasses or any type of personal items you may need next to you in your Bedroom. Product 2: : This Nightstand is manufactured in North American from certified environmentally preferred laminated particle panels.