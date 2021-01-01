From marmont hill
Marmont Hill 'Fuschia Butterfly Ii' by Alan Hopfensperger Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Features: -Gallery wrapped in sustainable, non-warping wood. -Arrives ready to hang. -Includes a certificate of authenticity.-Professionally hand stretched. Subject: -Animals. Style (Old): -Country/Cottage. Color: -Pink/Green. Primary Art Material: -Canvas. Size 18" H x 18" W - Size: -Small 18"-24". Size 32" H x 32" W - Size: -Medium 25"-32". Size 40" H x 40" W - Size: -Large 33"-40". Size 48" H x 48" W - Size: -Oversized 41" and above. Dimensions: Size 18" H x 18" W - Overall Height - Top to Bottom: -18". Size 18" H x 18" W - Overall Width - Side to Side: -18". Size 18" H x 18" W - Overall Depth - Front to Back: -1.5". Size 18" H x 18" W - Overall Product Weight: -5 lbs. Size 24" H x 24" W - Overall Height - Top to Bottom: -24". Size 24" H x 24" W - Overall Width - Side to Side: -24". Size 24" H x 24" W - Overall Product Weight: -6 lbs. Size 32" H x 32" W - Overall Height - Top to Bottom: -32". Size 32" H