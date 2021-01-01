From hyperx

HyperX Fury 128GB (4x32GB) DDR4 3466MHz 288pin DIMM Memory Kit HX434C17FB3K4/128

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

DDR4 3466 (PC4 27700) Timing 17-21-21 CAS Latency 17 Voltage 1.35V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com