From ultra enterprises
Furry Windscreen Wind Cover Compatible with Blue Yeti Yeti Pro Condenser Microphone BlackWhite
Advertisement
Compatible with the Blue Yeti and Yeti Pro condenser microphone Improves the recording quality by reducing unwanted noises and wind interference Design for wind noise reduction when recording in outdoor or adverse environmental 0.6 width elastic band opening, easy to take off the windscreen muff and fixed The mic cover can be easily installed without any tools to keep your microphone away from saliva and moisture, allowing you to use your mic comfortably