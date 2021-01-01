Furry Case with Black Stylus for iPhone SE 2020iPhone 78 47 inchWinter Warmed Fashion Faux Rabbit Bunny Fur Fluffy Plush Soft Case with Cute 3D.

Adorable plush design with sparkly glittered diamonds Soft Case for iPhone SE 2020/iPhone 7/8 4.7 inch It is easy to use, washable, adorable, ultra soft, lightweight, elegant construction and stitching. The rich fur offer a great buffer protection and shockproof when accidental falls, drops. PERFECT FIT: You will feel convenient to use the phone with the case on. The phone case providing full access to all buttons, it will be easier to feel and press when using the phone [Perfect for gifts] The Fashion furry design will make your smart phone look pretty and fashion. You can use it at any occasion, it will show you so fashionable and cute. It special fits for girls, women, children [Package] 1 x Soft Furry Case,1 x Free Black Stylus