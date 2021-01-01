FurnitureR Computer Desk Workstation, 43.3”Wood Corner Writing Table with Shelf 3 Drawers Storage for Home Office Study Teens Room

✔2-IN-1 Workstation Writing Desk: This desk is made of very thick wood board, heavy and good quality! A big extra is, you can customize the arrangement as you wish! Plenty of leg room when sitting down. ✔Beech Wood Desk with Shelf/Drawers Storage: Perfect to use as the Teens Study Writing Desk, Home Office Workstation, E-gaming Desk etc. Distance learning / Working Good Partner ✔Teens Bedroom/Home Workstation/ Online Class Table:Wood Table Top: 43.3"x19.7", Total Height From Floor to Top:29.5" 1 shelf: 4.7" Height, 3 Big Drawers With Sliding Rails : 12" Depth for each. ✔Easy Assembly: Compact yet practical Design, The installation is straight forward, especially if you have furniture installing experience. The instruction shows steps with detail info, tools are all included and there are enough extra parts if needed. ✔24H Local Dispatch & Sales Service: Local Delivery and We are always here for our customers.No Worries about any questions or problems you might meet. Product Details Top Material: Manufactured Wood Base Material: Manufactured Wood; Iron Adult Assembly Required: Yes Weight Capacity: 100 pounds Drawers Included Number of Drawers: 3