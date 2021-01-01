Crosley Furniture X-Back Bar Stool with 24" Seat Height, 2pk

Add seating and style to your space with the Crosley Furniture X Back Bar Stool with 24" Seat Height Set. These contemporary stools are fantastic additions to bars, breakfast nooks, bistro tables and kitchen islands, creating comfortable seating without sacrificing design aesthetics. The stool set includes two matching chairs, creating easy seating with minimal effort. They feature a durable, solid hardwood build, with X-backs for added style and support. The seats are contoured, with gracefully shaped backs and solid hardwood leg stretchers, for lasting comfort and reliable performance. An armless design allows for easy movement. The hardwood bar stools are finished with a hand-rubbed, multi-step process; choose from three different finishes to best suit your existing decor. Each unit includes two stools; some assembly is required before use.