Savonnerie Furniture Rectangle Coffee Table with Storage, Brown for Living Room 42''

Black Coffee Table, Plenty of Storage Space - Large hidden compartment beneath the tabletop is enough to store your daily necessities, office supplies, books, chess, toys, put video game console, router, CDs, photos, game controllers, magazines and fruit plate. Overall dimensions 42"(L) x 21"(W) x 17"(H), can be used as entryway table, hallway table, office table, entry table and sofa table. Solid Wood Coffee Table, Promises a Long Service Life - Made of durable acacia wood, MDF birch venner on top, with solid rubberwood legs, waterproof paint and four top tapered wooden legs. Also include bottom pads for the legs to avoid scratching your floor. This wood coffee table overall finish is quite smooth and meticulous without any smell no harm. Easy to Assemble & Clean - Detailed instructions, labeled accessories and installation tools, which makes assembly simply. The table's smooth material and open interior allow for easy wiping to help maintain its clean look. Mid Century Modern Coffee Table with Storage, Share Your Happy with Your Friends and Family - Start your leisure time, place a television on this wood coffee table for the perfect entertainment center, or accentuate the center of the living room for a cup of coffee in the mornings or board game nights with family and friends. Simple and Stylish Modern Coffee Table, Bring Comfort to You - With subtly textured feel and mid-century modern appearance, not only provide your furniture in the parlor with the unique personality, but also usd to be as the home decoration help you enjoy the simple yet fashionable charm in any living room.