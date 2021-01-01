From glory
Glory Furniture Raisa G860A-S Sofa, Gray
Jeweled Tufted Micro Suede Velvet CoverChrome NailheadsPainted Wood LegsPocket Coil CushionsContrasting Throw PillowShips Small parcel for Fast DeliveryEZ Assembly .An updated version of the Classic Chesterfield design. Soft micro suede velvet cover is tufted with faux jewels and set off with chrome nailheads for a stunning look. Pocketed coil seats assure you of long-lasting comfort. Contrasting throw pillow finishes off this group.