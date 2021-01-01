From hillsdale
Hillsdale Furniture Fiddler Backless Counter Height Saddle Stool, White
Advertisement
Classic backless saddle wood counter height stool with grooved seat details Grooved seat and perfectly placed footrest provide superior comfort The simple classic wood frame features an elegant white finish Overall Dimensions: 24H x 18W x 12D; 18 x 12 - Seat Diameter Assembly required Crafted from Rubberwood hardwood and manufactured wood Works best with counters that are 34-38 inches in height Recommend Weight Limit: 250 lbs. Item Ships in One Box Dust and polish with non-abrasive cleaners as needed