MARSHMALLOW Furniture Children's 5-in-1 Cushion Chair, Toy Story Buzz Lightyear, White

Let your child take flight with the all new Children's 5-in-1 Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Cushion Chair. The industry leading kids chair easily transforms into 5 different positions to sit, relax, play, and take control of their fun spaceship. Kids can easily transform their chair into a lounger or different positions all by themselves with just a flip of the seat. It's constructed from durable lightweight foam and 100% polyester material that makes it easy for your toddler to pick up and move. The kids lounging chair includes a removable and machine washable slipcover featuring a safety-lock zipper to protect your little one. It's recommended for kids from 18 months to 5 years old. Let your child's imagination run free with the Children's 5-in-1 Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Cushion Chair. Color: White.