Picket House Furnishings Pasadena Queen Platform Storage Bed In White

Upholstered in PolyesterTufted HeadboardIncludes Two Drawers at Footboard for StorageCenter Support Legs IncludedBox Spring Not RequiredShips in One Box.Pasadena Queen Platform Storage Bed brings style and functionality to your room! Crafted from sturdy plywood and upholstered all over for a plush and modern aesthetic. The headboard is upholstered in soft, polyester with decorative tufting perfect for a modern space. Includes eight slats and four support legs underneath your mattress to provide lasting comfort for up to 800 pounds. Two drawers are built into the footboard to provide convenient storage for your clothing or favorite blankets. What makes this bed even better is that it ships in one convenient and easy to handle box. Upgrade your space with the Picket House Furnishings Pasadena Queen Storage Bed. Available in two colors, oak white and grey.