Picket House Furnishings Mara Oval Dining Table

Includes: Two 12" LeavesStandard Dining HeightWire Brush, Dark Oak FinishOval Table TopSquare Pedestal Table BaseMetal Ball Bearing Slide for Leaves.Mara Dining Table will be the center of attention for your dining room. This amazing table can accommodate a small or large dinner party with two 12" removable leaves. What a transformation for just one table! The dark oak finish flows throughout the entire piece, giving it a contemporary look. The square pedestal table base provides amazing stability for the oval table top. The Mara Dining Collection also offers upholstered side chairs, corner, loveseat and dining sofa for multiple seating options.