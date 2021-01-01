Picket House Furnishings Katie Rectangle Mirrored Sofa Table

Rectangular ShapeMirrored Table TopSleek, Chrome Metal BaseIntricate Table Base DesignModern Glam Style.Katie Rectangle Mirrored Sofa Table will have you feeling like a queen in your living room! This accent table features a mirrored table top design, taking glam style to the next level. The table base features an intricate design, one that you will admire more and more every day. The sleek, chrome finish is going to pair well with any existing, glamorous decor you might already have. Add this ultra glam accent table to your home today for a look that will always be in style.