Picket House Furnishings Davidson Modern Accent Arm Chair

Fashionable, Faux Leather FabricBucket Style SeatingMetal FrameSleek, Chrome FinishMetal and Upholstered ArmsModern DesignTransitional Colors.Davidson Modern Accent Arm Chair goes perfectly in any home! This chair features a sleek, metal frame finished in chrome. Once you sit down, you wont want to get up thanks to the bucket style seating. Metal and upholstered arms are another great, unexpected bonus for this modern chair. One of the best parts about this chair is the fashionable, faux leather fabric; instantly giving you a luxe look without the price. Transitional colors available to ensure this piece remains a staple in your home year after year.