FurHaven Pet Dog Bed | Calming Cuddler Long Fur Donut Pet Bed for Dogs & Cats, Gray, Small

FurHaven™ Calming Cuddler Donut Beds are designed to embrace pets in warmth and comfort - creating a calm space that soothes anxiety and promotes deeper and more restorative sleep for your dog or cat. The deep bolstered edges create cozy "pockets" for a self-warming effect your pet will love. The "pockets" created by the bolstered edges also create the perfect spot for "nesters" to cuddle into, with the pillow-y edges still comfortable enough for sprawlers and "belly up" sleepers to snooze away. These hidden spaces are also perfect for burrowing or hiding favorite toys and treats from other "pack members"! Luxuriously long vegan fur is soft on snouts and paws and is so plush you will be tempted to steal this donut bed for yourself.Colors: -Taupe -GraySizes & Dimensions: -Small: 23" Overall Diameter -Medium: 30" Overall Diameter -Large: 36" Overall DiameterCare Instructions: -Small: Stuffed with high-loft fiber, this pillow-y bed is fully washable. For best results, please make sure to dry completely before use. Recommended for indoor use only. -Medium & Large: Filled in the USA with high-loft fiber made from recycled bottles, this pillow-y bed is zippered with a removable, washable cover. For best results, please make sure cover is completely dry before reassembling for use. Recommended for indoor use only.