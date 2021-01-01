Cute Weapon Of Choice - Chess Pieces Arts 247 Funny Weapon Of Choice For Boys And Girls Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Checkmate! When someone just can't escape from you, show them your weapon of choice by having this art. Cool if your dad, mom, brother, sister, and kids have this. Ideal birthday gift for men and women who are also into the chess game. Let's play! Show them what you've got. Make your father, mother, husband, wife, girlfriend, boyfriend, colleagues or co-workers, and friends play with you and give this hot art as a reward if they can beat you. Cute present for toddlers in the family too 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only