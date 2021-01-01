From water polo merch
Funny Water Polo Chlorine Is My Perfume Swimming Sport Tote Bag
Advertisement
Water polo players need a swimsuit,ball and a swimming pool. This item would make a nice addition to any players wardrobe. Buy this great water polo design for a player or fan as a gift for their birthday or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.