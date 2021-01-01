Cute Animal Lover Art Tees Gifts and Apparel Funny Turtle Snail riding Cute Animal Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

A Design By Snail riding on Turtle Art Gift and Apparel. Perfect To Wear For Someone That Is Passionate cute animals, wear while you are having an out of town trip together with you friend, This Item Makes A Great Birthday or Christmas Gift, gift for him, gift for her. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only