Fixing And Repairing Tissues Surgeon Funny Trust Meh I'm A Surgeon Performing Surgeries Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a surgeon that is trained to do surgical procedures for patients that need repair or removal of damaged tissues. Being a surgeon requires excellent manual dexterity and good motor skills. Be proud that you are a surgeon! Perfect for surgeons, orthopedic, pediatric, neurosurgeons, cardiovascular surgeons, oral, ophthalmic or anyone you know that is the best surgeon in town. Perfect to give on any occasion like Christmas or reunions. Add to cart now! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only