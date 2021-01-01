Cute American Towing Trucker 4th Of July Designs Funny Tow Gift Men Women Cool US Flag Trucking Driver Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you are working in a trucking industry then grab this Tow Truck Hook Thin Yellow Line USA Flag artwork that is suitable for men, women, boys, girls, youths, and teens. Excellent 4th of July trend for dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend, and girlfriend. The best present for him and her on Birthdays, Christmas, Independence Day, and Labor Day. Patriot fathers, uncles, and grandpas that are towers can give this to kids, sons, daughters, and toddlers. Great for friends that are lovers of patriotic graphics. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only