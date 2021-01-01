From knitting love tees co
Knitting Love Tees Co Funny Totally Hooked Lover Crocheting Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny Totally Hooked Crochet Lover Gift Crocheting Gifts is a funny pun design showing a cool yarn totally hooked. Knitting Love Tees Co can be perfect gifts for people who love to crochet and knit. Also, it can be a great conversation starter and you can find other people who love crocheting. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only