Eff You See Kay Why Oh You Puzzle Funny Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Funny Design Features puzzle character and the saying Eff You See Kay Why Oh You. Is perfect for all puzzle fans.. Otherwise makes a great statement if you're not having happy memories of working on puzzles or losing puzzle pieces. For men and women. This apparel is perfect for a birthday, Halloween, Christmas, graduation, or any occasion. Wear it during those long puzzle marathons when working on the adult 1000 piece puzzle. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only