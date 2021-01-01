From vintage mixtape collection
Vintage Mixtape Collection Funny This Is How I Roll Vintage Tape Cassette and pencil Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
If you grew up in the 70's, 80's and 90's you would love this old school music tape cassette and pencil retro design. This Is How I Roll Tape Cassette and a pencil great gift idea for men and women that rocked the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Cinta de casete y lápiz. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only