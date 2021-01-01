From boba tea design
Boba Tea Design Funny Suck My Balls Boba Bubble Tea Lover Gift Idea Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This sweet boba Asian milk tea with black tapioca balls design makes the perfect gift for Birthdays, Christmas, Parties. Bubble Drink Cup with Large Straw with Delicious Black Bobba Tapioca or Flavored Fruit Pearls. Are you a Boba tea lover, Boba bubble tea fan? Boba Time? Grab this funny Suck My Balls meme featuring a boba\bubble tea design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only