Skiing Clothes for Women Funny Ski Gift for Mom Skiiers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Pair with funny skiers hat, skiers mug and skiing gift for skier in your life. Makes a great skiing tee to bring on your next ski trip. Pack this Gift in your ski bag along side a new pair of ski boots! This skiing Gift is the perfect addition to all of your skiing accessories for men and women. Pair with skiing apparel like ski goggles, skiing gloves, and skiing socks for a complete gift. This funny ski Gift is a great gift for skiers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only