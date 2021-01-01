Best Water Skiing Gift Sports Wakeboarding Lovers Funny Ski Designs for Men Women Water Skier Athletes Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a water sports enthusiast? Grab this Sorry Can't Talk I'm On Another Line artwork that is suitable for men, women, boys, girls, youths, and teens. Cute gift Idea dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend, and girlfriend that are ski coaches or students. Cool present for him and her on Birthdays, Christmas and other holidays. A perfect family matching style for fathers, mothers, kids, sons, daughters, and toddlers when going on a beach summer vacation. Add this to your water skiing gears and accessories. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only